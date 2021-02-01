Community Bank N.A. Has $816,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $118.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average is $119.99. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.56 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

