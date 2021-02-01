Community Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $340.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

