Comerica Bank Sells 3,269 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Comerica Bank cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $33,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $35,167,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.25.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $691.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $728.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $696.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

