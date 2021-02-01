Comerica Bank Sells 17,969 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,969 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $59,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,691,000 after acquiring an additional 168,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $136.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

