Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,071,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $130,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.