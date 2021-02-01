Comerica Bank Purchases 36,954 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,954 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 188,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 83,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS opened at $67.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.