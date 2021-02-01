Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $39,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $154.25 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.13. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

