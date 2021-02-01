Comerica Bank Has $45.35 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $45,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

ACN opened at $241.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.50 and its 200-day moving average is $238.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

