Comerica Bank Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 512,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $77,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $145.11 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $153.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average of $125.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

