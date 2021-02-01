Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,224 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $71,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,288,000 after buying an additional 168,014 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $89.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

