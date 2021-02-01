Comerica Bank Buys 378 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $38,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD opened at $207.84 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.03. The company has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

