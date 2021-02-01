Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Holdings Trimmed by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Columbia Banking System accounts for 2.0% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth $82,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.42. 14,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,958. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

