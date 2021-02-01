Colonial Trust Advisors Trims Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.05. The company had a trading volume of 50,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,026. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

