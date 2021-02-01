Colonial Trust Advisors Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,544 shares of company stock worth $2,723,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $73.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,909.25. The company had a trading volume of 77,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,221. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,778.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,641.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,934.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

