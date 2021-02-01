Colonial Trust Advisors Has $3.42 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.69. 56,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,163. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

