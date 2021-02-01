Colonial Trust Advisors Has $1.27 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,311. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,743.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

