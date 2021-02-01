Colonial Trust Advisors Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock traded down $5.11 on Monday, hitting $348.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,280 shares. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.98 and a 200-day moving average of $322.57.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

