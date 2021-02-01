Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $29.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.81 million, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $148,680.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 122,279 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 53,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

