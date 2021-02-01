Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,704 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $31,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.