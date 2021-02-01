Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Trading Up 11.8%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was up 11.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 589,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 661,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 93.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.