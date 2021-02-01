Coastal Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,438,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $55.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

