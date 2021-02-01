CNX Resources Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CNX Resources news, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald W. Rush acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

