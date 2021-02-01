CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $114.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CNOOC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:CEO opened at $96.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85. CNOOC has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $162.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 4.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNOOC during the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CNOOC during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 11.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 6.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

