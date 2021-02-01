CNH Industrial (CNHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect CNH Industrial to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.75 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.
CNH Industrial Company Profile
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.
