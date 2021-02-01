CNH Industrial (CNHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect CNH Industrial to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.75 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.