Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the December 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. 45,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,656. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0967 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

