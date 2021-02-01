Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the December 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. 45,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,656. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $11.90.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0967 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
