ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ CLPT opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.48 million, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 156,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

