ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Down 29.7% in January

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 177.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 79,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 48.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTR stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 21,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,447. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $42.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

