Civitas (CIV) Trading 167.4% Higher Over Last Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 131.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Civitas has a total market cap of $189,948.92 and $270.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Civitas has traded 167.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00021563 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000948 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,928,507 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

