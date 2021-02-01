Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Prudential PLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after acquiring an additional 627,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 355,689 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFG opened at $36.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

