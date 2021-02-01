Citigroup Trims Celanese (NYSE:CE) Target Price to $144.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $152.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Shares of CE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.68. Celanese has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $140.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

