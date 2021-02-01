Citigroup Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $215.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.36.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $173.49 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $647,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.