Citigroup Lowers ADT (NYSE:ADT) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $10.75 price objective on the security and automation business’ stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.89.

ADT stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. ADT has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADT. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ADT in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

