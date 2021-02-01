Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,023,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 146,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,921. The stock has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.