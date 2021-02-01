Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 86,707 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.15. 115,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,442. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

