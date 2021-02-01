Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 1.0% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $101.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.19. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

