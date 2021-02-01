Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Takes $839,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. 140166 downgraded shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.59. 87,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,689. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

