Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Takes $530,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,848,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Credit Suisse Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.41. The company had a trading volume of 260,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.11.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

