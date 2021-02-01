Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.95.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.16. 566,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,969,016. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

