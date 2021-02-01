Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,327,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $59,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,231 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,553,000 after buying an additional 537,107 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.58 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

