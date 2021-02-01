Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Up 175.0% in January

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CPHRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CPHRF opened at $0.71 on Monday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.