Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Cintas also posted earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded up $7.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $325.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,147. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.