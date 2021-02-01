Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Down 57.1% in January

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CINR traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,947. The firm has a market cap of $256.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.99. Ciner Resources has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Ciner Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ciner Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ciner Resources in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

