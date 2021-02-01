Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $17.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

CNK opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 184.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 4,175.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

