Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Cimarex Energy reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.28. 12,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,795. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after buying an additional 56,926 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 122,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

