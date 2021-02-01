CIBC Increases Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$4.00

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.73.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) alerts:

PEY opened at C$3.53 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$0.91 and a one year high of C$4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$582.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$86.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1292915 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,148,034.16. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$631,294.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.