Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.116-5.116 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $84.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.53.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

