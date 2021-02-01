Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.06. 74,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

