Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,235.00 to $1,348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.11.

CMG traded up $10.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,490.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,403.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,290.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 177.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,510.19.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

