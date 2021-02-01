CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases Shares of 10,168 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $23.35 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

