CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.00 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $95.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

